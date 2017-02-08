General view of Old Trafford

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'I will always give my best for Jose Mourinho'

Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists that he will always give his "best" for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has insisted that he will 'always give his best' for manager Jose Mourinho.

The 28-year-old struggled to get a spot in the team during the first few months of the season, with Mourinho claiming that the Armenian did not yet have the fitness levels required to thrive in the Premier League.

Mkhitaryan has since forced his way into the side, making 20 appearances in all competitions and scoring five goals, three of which have come in the league.

Despite Mourinho's treatment of him in the early stages of the campaign, the former Borussia Dortmund star has refused to criticise his manager.

"Yes, I believe that he has confidence in me, and therefore I will always give the best for him on the pitch," Mkhitaryan told Bild. "He is a special coach and expects special things from you - that you have to just know."

United are currently sixth in the table, two points adrift of the top four.

