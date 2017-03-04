Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings denies deliberately stamping on the head of Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has insisted that he did not intentionally stamp on the head of Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Mings and Ibrahimovic were involved in two controversial incidents towards the end of the first half, with Mings appearing to kick the United striker in the head moments before being on the end of an elbow from the Swede while the pair were competing for an aerial ball.

The second incident drew a reaction from Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman which earned him a second yellow card, but Mings moved to play down both challenges.

Asked whether he deliberately stamped on Ibrahimovic, Mings told Sky Sports News: "Not at all. I would never do that. That's not in my game. Hard and fair is how I like to tackle but off the ball stuff like that isn't in my game.

"[Ibrahimovic] is who he is, he's a good player, he's a physical player. I knew what sort of battle I was going to be in for coming here. And that's what we had all day, it was a battle.

"There was maybe an elbow when the ball came in after, I didn't see it, I felt it. But what happened after that with Surman getting sent off, I didn't see it."

Bournemouth went on to hold out for a valuable point despite being forced to play the entire second half with just 10 men.