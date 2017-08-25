Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson says that he is "not on the Manchester United bandwagon at the moment" despite the team's strong start to the campaign.

The Red Devils have opened their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with back-to-back 4-0 wins over West Ham United and Swansea City respectively.

Merson, however, has claimed that Jose Mourinho's side were fortunate to score four goals in each of their two matches, and the 49-year-old is not getting carried away with the team's strong start to the season.

"I'm not on the Manchester United bandwagon at the moment. They didn't look like scoring against West Ham for 25 minutes, and they were far from convincing against Swansea until their late flurry of goals," Merson told Sky Sports News.

Man United will look to record their third straight Premier League win at the start of the new campaign when they host Leicester City in Saturday's late kickoff.