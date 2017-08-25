General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Paul Merson 'not on Manchester United bandwagon'

Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson says that he is "not on the Manchester United bandwagon at the moment" despite the team's strong start to the campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson has claimed that he is "not on the Manchester United bandwagon at the moment".

The Red Devils have opened their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with back-to-back 4-0 wins over West Ham United and Swansea City respectively.

Merson, however, has claimed that Jose Mourinho's side were fortunate to score four goals in each of their two matches, and the 49-year-old is not getting carried away with the team's strong start to the season.

"I'm not on the Manchester United bandwagon at the moment. They didn't look like scoring against West Ham for 25 minutes, and they were far from convincing against Swansea until their late flurry of goals," Merson told Sky Sports News.

Man United will look to record their third straight Premier League win at the start of the new campaign when they host Leicester City in Saturday's late kickoff.

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Your Comments
