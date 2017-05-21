Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has acknowledged that it was important for the club's youngsters to show they could play in front of 75,000 supporters.
McTominay was one of a number of players to make their first start for United in the Premier League as they registered a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Many felt that Palace - who selected a first-choice team - would be too strong for United, but McTominay has insisted that it was important that they showed what they could do on a big stage.
The 20-year-old is quoted by the Manchester Evening News: "It was an unbelievable feeling going out there in front of 75,000 people - the biggest crowd that a lot of our lads have played in front of. You just have got to embrace that whenever you go out there and play like it is a normal game, and go and grab the opportunity."
"If you want to be a top, top player, you have to play in pressured environments in these games. Throughout my career I want to be playing in the Premier League so that's the most important thing for me, to get as many of these games as I possibly can and hopefully push into the first-team.
"We're all teammates and we're all young players. It's just a dream to be playing in front of all these people and winning the game and doing what we do on the pitch. It was a brilliant day. Very proud."
McTominay was making his second appearance after previously coming off the bench against Arsenal earlier this month.