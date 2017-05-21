May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Scott McTominay: 'Manchester United youngsters had to embrace moment'

Scott McTominay in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay admits that the club's youngsters needed to "embrace" their chance in the first team against Crystal Palace.
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has acknowledged that it was important for the club's youngsters to show they could play in front of 75,000 supporters.

McTominay was one of a number of players to make their first start for United in the Premier League as they registered a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Many felt that Palace - who selected a first-choice team - would be too strong for United, but McTominay has insisted that it was important that they showed what they could do on a big stage.

The 20-year-old is quoted by the Manchester Evening News: "It was an unbelievable feeling going out there in front of 75,000 people - the biggest crowd that a lot of our lads have played in front of. You just have got to embrace that whenever you go out there and play like it is a normal game, and go and grab the opportunity."

"If you want to be a top, top player, you have to play in pressured environments in these games. Throughout my career I want to be playing in the Premier League so that's the most important thing for me, to get as many of these games as I possibly can and hopefully push into the first-team.

"We're all teammates and we're all young players. It's just a dream to be playing in front of all these people and winning the game and doing what we do on the pitch. It was a brilliant day. Very proud."

McTominay was making his second appearance after previously coming off the bench against Arsenal earlier this month.

Josh Harrop celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
