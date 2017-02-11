Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata states that his side are heading in the right direction following their 2-0 Premier League win over Watford at Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has insisted that his side are "going in the right direction" following their comfortable 2-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League.

The Spaniard got on the scoresheet alongside an impressive Anthony Martial, as United ended their three-game drawing streak at Old Trafford with a win over Walter Mazzarri's Hornets.

"When you play good football and get the three points it is a step forward but we need to keep going. It was a convincing performance and we are very happy today," said Mata, according to BBC Sport.

"It started to feel like it was one of those games again. Their keeper saved every chance but then the goal came and after that it was more comfortable for us. We are going in the right direction.

"It is very, very difficult. First of all is to get into the top four. We have been winning games but not going higher in the table. We want to go higher and higher. We never know where we will finish."

United currently occupy fifth place in the table and are now unbeaten in 16 league games.