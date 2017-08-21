General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Juan Mata: 'Just the beginning for Manchester United'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United attacker Juan Mata says that his team are not getting carried away with their impressive start to the new campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United attacker Juan Mata has insisted that his team are not getting carried away with their impressive start to the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils are the early leaders in England's top flight after following a 4-0 win over West Ham United on the opening weekend of the season with a 4-0 victory at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Mata has said that Man United "have reasons to be happy with the confidence and determination", but the Spaniard has claimed that his teammates have their feet firmly on the ground.

"In terms of football, the week ends with a very good feeling again, following another convincing victory, although perhaps the score was too high," Mata wrote in his official blog.

"One thing is for sure, we have reasons to be happy with the confidence and determination that we are showing on the pitch, but we also know that this is just the beginning.

"The next weekend we have a new opportunity to keep gaining momentum, this time against Leicester, always a tough opponent. It would be great to take the first international break of the season with nine points out of nine."

Mata has started both of Man United's Premier League matches this season.

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Read Next:
Zlatan posts video of himself kicking punch bag
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Juan Mata, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
City skipper Vincent Kompany in action during the Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on August 12, 2017
Vincent Kompany: 'Manchester City can learn from Manchester United'
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on verge of new Manchester United deal
 Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Valencia consider offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira?
Mata: 'Just the beginning for United'Man United interested in Sessegnon?Zlatan posts video of himself kicking punch bagMourinho wants to see United "losing"Mourinho hails "class, calm and consistency"
Result: Late rally sees United hit four past SwansTeam News: Utd XI unchanged as Lindelof makes benchLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United - as it happenedUnited interested in Donnarumma?Mourinho: 'Chelsea still title favourites'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 