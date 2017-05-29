Juan Mata says that Manchester United's "lack of consistency and effectiveness" prevented the club from launching a serious Premier League title challenge.

Jose Mourinho's men ended the season in sixth place, despite just losing five of their 38 games.

The problem for the Red Devils is that they drew on 15 occasions, which was more than any other team in the top flight.

It was not all disappointment, though, as United won the EFL Cup and the Europa League, which resulted in Champions League qualification for next season.

In his weekly blog, Mata wrote: "When I look back, I can see many good moments that we have lived together. We won the Community Shield right after the pre-season, we lifted the EFL Cup trophy in London, in a very special game for me, and of course the final in Sweden.

"But we are aware of our lack of consistency and effectiveness in the Premier League that prevented us from fighting for the title, which is what Manchester United is supposed to do."

Mata scored 10 goals and created four assists in all competitions this season.