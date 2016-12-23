General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United's Marcos Rojo targeting trophies

Harry Kane and Marcos Rojo looking hilarious during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo 'hopes' that he can help the Red Devils land a trophy in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 at 09:33 UK

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is 'hopeful' that he can help the Red Devils land a trophy in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 26-year-old was tipped to leave Old Trafford last summer, but injuries to Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly opened up a spot in the Man United back four for the Argentine international, and he has been a key performer for the club in recent weeks.

The centre-back branded 2016 "an interesting year" due to FA Cup silverware and disappointment in the Copa America, but he is targeting a more successful 2017.

"I think it's been an interesting year for me. Various things happened. I had the FA Cup win at United and then went on to the Copa America. Unfortunately, we (Argentina) weren't able to win that but it was still an important moment for me," Rojo told MUTV.

"Now, at this time of the season, at the end of the year, we need to finish strongly and win as many games as possible. Looking towards 2017, we must play as well as we can and, hopefully, why not win a trophy at some point."

Man United will attempt to record their fourth straight Premier League win when they welcome Sunderland to Old Trafford on December 26.

Rio Ferdinand pictured on August 8, 2015
Read Next:
Rio: 'Next season bigger for United'
>
View our homepages for Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Harry Kane and Marcos Rojo looking hilarious during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Manchester United's Marcos Rojo targeting trophies
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Agent confirms Benfica considering offer for Victor Lindelof
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'We can finish higher than fourth'
Man Utd to battle Arsenal for Payet?Mourinho: 'Chelsea are very defensive'Rio: 'Next season bigger for United'Bilic plays down Rashford, Martial talkMatthaus: 'Aubameyang worth more than Pogba'
West Brom 'launch £18m Schneiderlin bid'Valencia 'agrees new Man United deal'Mkhitaryan wants to 'create history' at UnitedFellaini 'to turn down January switch'Mourinho 'has Young, Memphis regrets'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version