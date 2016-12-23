Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo 'hopes' that he can help the Red Devils land a trophy in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is 'hopeful' that he can help the Red Devils land a trophy in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 26-year-old was tipped to leave Old Trafford last summer, but injuries to Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly opened up a spot in the Man United back four for the Argentine international, and he has been a key performer for the club in recent weeks.

The centre-back branded 2016 "an interesting year" due to FA Cup silverware and disappointment in the Copa America, but he is targeting a more successful 2017.

"I think it's been an interesting year for me. Various things happened. I had the FA Cup win at United and then went on to the Copa America. Unfortunately, we (Argentina) weren't able to win that but it was still an important moment for me," Rojo told MUTV.

"Now, at this time of the season, at the end of the year, we need to finish strongly and win as many games as possible. Looking towards 2017, we must play as well as we can and, hopefully, why not win a trophy at some point."

Man United will attempt to record their fourth straight Premier League win when they welcome Sunderland to Old Trafford on December 26.