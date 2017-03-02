Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo says that he is enjoying life at the club having established himself as a regular starter under Jose Mourinho.

The 26-year-old played second fiddle to the likes of Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling during the opening months of the season, but has since established himself as a regular starter either at the heart of the defence or at left-back.

Having won the Community Shield and EFL Cup already this season Rojo is beginning to get the taste for success, and he believes that more silverware could come their way this year.

"I'm really happy here in Manchester. I worked hard to get into this team, the coach demanded that of me at the start and I've been playing a lot. There's a really good rhythm here now. We've won two cups at Wembley and we are in two more cups. And we are also fighting in the league. And then we've got the Europa League. I joined this club to be involved in trying to win all these trophies," he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"I'm adapting well to life here. My English is getting better, my daughter is now speaking English. I prefer to play in the centre but I can play as a full-back, too. It was the second time I'd played in Wembley Stadium with United this season and I'm very happy to win this trophy.

"It was a great game, an emotional one for the people to enjoy because it went back and forward. Finally we won thanks to Zlatan's winning goal. The atmosphere in these last three games has been superb. Blackburn – I know the FA Cup is special for the fans. St Etienne, where it was like a game in Argentina. And now at Wembley."

Rojo has already made 30 appearances across all competitions this season - more than he made throughout the entire 2015-16 campaign.