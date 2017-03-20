Manchester derby scheduled for April 27

Manchester United will visit Manchester City in the Premier League on April 27 for the rearranged Manchester derby, it has been confirmed.

Manchester United will visit Manchester City in the Premier League for their rearranged fixture on April 27.

It will be the first time that a Manchester derby has been played on a Thursday night since November 1994, when Man United recorded a 5-0 victory over their bitter rivals.

The clash between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola at the Etihad has initially due to take place at the end of March, but Man United's involvement in the League Cup final against Southampton meant that the fixture had to be postponed.

The match will come just three days before Man United host struggling Swansea City in the league, while Man City will also have the same amount of rest as they travel to Middlesbrough on the Sunday.

Man City, who beat their rivals 2-1 in the reverse match at Old Trafford earlier this season, are currently five points and two places above fifth-place Man United in the Premier League table, although Mourinho's side have a game in hand.