May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Joel Pereira: 'I want to prove Jose Mourinho right for call-up'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United Under-23s goalkeeper Joel Pereira wants to repay Jose Mourinho for his call-up to the senior squad ahead of the Crystal Palace clash.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 16:19 UK

Manchester United Under-23s goalkeeper Joel Pereira has set out to repay Jose Mourinho for his call-up to the senior squad ahead of the club's final Premier League game of the season.

Pereira and nine other members of Nicky Butt's reserve team have been drafted in for the meeting with Crystal Palace to keep his first-team players fresh for the Europa League final next Wednesday.

Mourinho has described Pereira as the "best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation" ahead of what could be the 20-year-old's first start for the Old Trafford side.

In response, Pereira told Sky Sports News: "They're nice words. Now I need to prove that he's right.

"When one of the best managers in the world puts confidence like that in you, you can only feel good. I want to pay him back by training and performing well.

"I'm working hard every day and the next step is on Sunday, so let's focus on that and we will see. It's a big day coming up for the young players. As the manager said, some of us will get a chance and we're looking forward to it. Hopefully we'll get a good result, everybody will enjoy it and we'll play well."

Sergio Romero and David de Gea will both be rested ahead of the clash with Ajax in Stockholm next week, with another youngster, Kieran O'Hara, competing with the Portugal Under-21 stopper for a starting spot on Sunday.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the Europa League match against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Your Comments
