Manchester United 'in talks to play Barcelona in pre-season friendly'

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring against Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on February 16, 2017
Manchester United are reportedly in talks to arrange a pre-season friendly with Barcelona in the United States.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11:06 UK

Manchester United are reportedly in discussions to arrange a pre-season friendly with Spanish giants Barcelona in the United States.

According to the Manchester Evening News, it has been suggested that the game will take place in Washington DC at FedExField, where NFL team the Washington Redskins are based.

The report claims that the Red Devils are likely to play three fixtures if they opt to spend part of the summer in America, with friendlies against Real Madrid or Juventus a possibility.

Earlier this month, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward claimed in a conference call to investors that he could not "confirm or deny" that United will take their pre-season tour to the States.

It is believed that if a deal with Barcelona can be struck, the fixture could take place on July 25.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Enrique: 'Poor playing surface benefited Barca'
