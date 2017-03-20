General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United heading for United States this summer

Ed Woodward and Bobby Charlton have a natter during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United confirm that they will travel to the United States this summer for a pre-season tour, playing five matches in five separate cities.
Manchester United have confirmed that they will travel to the United States this summer for their pre-season tour.

The two-week tour will include five games in five separate cities, including fixtures in Los Angeles, Salt Late City, Santa Clara and Washington DC.

It will be the 16th time that the Red Devils have travelled to the US as part of their preparations for a new league season, and they were watched by more than 500,000 spectators in their last two visits.

"Visiting North America will give the team the best possible preparation for the new season, using top-class training facilities and playing in some great stadiums," Man United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward told the club's official website.

"We have witnessed first-hand the passion and support for the club in the US in recent years, so naturally it is something that everybody is very much looking forward to this summer."

Details including opposition teams and venues will follow in the coming days, according to the club's website.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
