Manchester United announce that they will face Norwegian side Valerenga Fotball in Oslo on July 30 in the latest of their pre-season fixtures.

Manchester United will travel to Norway as part of their pre-season preparations, having added a fixture against Valerenga Fotball to their packed schedule.

The Red Devils announced last year that they will spend the majority of their time in the United States this summer, taking on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City as part of the International Champions Cup.

United will now also face Valerenga at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on July 30, four days after their meeting with Barcelona in Maryland.

Vice chairman Ed Woodward said: "The team will have access to top-class facilities and the number of games this summer ensures that the manager and squad have the best opportunity to prepare for the coming season.

"Playing games across a number of locations gives our unrivalled fans the opportunity to watch the team play, with the club being fortunate to have such fantastic support right across the world."

Valerenga, now managed by former Celtic boss Ronny Deila, are 12th in the Norwegian top flight.