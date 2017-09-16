Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard hails the strength in depth of his squad and believes that Jose Mourinho has the tools to rotate on a regular basis.

United are expected to be without Paul Pogba for more than a month after he picked up a thigh injury against Basel in midweek, with Marouane Fellaini replacing the France international to score in that match as United ran out 3-0 winners.

Lingard believes that is evidence of the depth in the current United squad and is confident that every player will be given an opportunity to shine throughout the campaign.

"There's a lot of strength and depth in the squad. That's why the manager's got a big squad – for times like this," he told MUTV.

"It's great Felli can come on [like he did against Basel] and score a goal and have a big impact on the game with a man-of-the-match performance.

"I think everyone's going to get an opportunity, the manager's said that, and, with the squad we've got, we can afford to rotate. Everyone's up for the challenge, there are a lot of games and hopefully that means a lot of wins for us."

United will look to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Sunday.