Jesse Lingard: 'My heart is at Manchester United'

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard admits that contract talks with the club are still ongoing, but insists that his heart is at Old Trafford.
Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has revealed that contract talks with the club are still ongoing, but insists that his heart is at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old, whose current deal lasts until 2018, has made 15 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

"The contract is still ongoing with talks at the moment," the England international told Sky Sports News. "I enjoy playing for Man United and my heart is at Man United.

"There's a lot of competition for places but I think that's good for the group. It's always good to have great players around you. You have to battle for your place and it makes you more hungry on the training pitch and you know when you get your chance, you have to take it.

"The likes of Mkhitaryan, Zlatan, Pogba, big names in our team, it always good to look up to them and see what they have achieved and obviously we gain that experience off them and learn off them, especially the young players. It's always good to have that hunger to try to break into that team."

United next face West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on April 1, while the Three Lions play Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.

