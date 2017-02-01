Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard backs his side to win three trophies this season having praised the "togetherness" in the squad.

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has talked up the team spirit in the squad at the moment.

United have overcome a relatively slow start under Jose Mourinho to find a bit of form in recent months, losing just one of their last 19 games across all competitions.

The Red Devils have reached the knockout stages of the Europa League, the fifth round of the FA Cup and the final of the EFL Cup and, while a Premier League title challenge looks to be beyond them, Lingard sees no reason why they can't end the season with three trophies.

"The lads and everyone are very confident at the moment. Everyone is on a roll at the moment. It's the team spirit, winning matches, there's a real togetherness in the squad, we've really gelled in the last three or four months. Everyone speaks to everyone, we've really come together, and starting to show it on the field too," he told Sky Sports News.

"[Mourinho] is still the same, he's laid back, but when things aren't going his way obviously he'll tell you. The lads are still trying to impress him, and still get a feel for it. The squad is coming together, the manager is coming together, and it's a great feeling at the moment. We've got the strength in depth to rotate. Everybody works so hard on the training pitch and then obviously it is down to the manager to rotate.

"But as long as you work hard, you're patient, and when your chance comes, don't disappoint and perform. We're still in four competitions, so everybody is going to play. All competitions are still tight, with that we'll take every game as it comes, and we're still in a good line for the three competitions. The squad we've got at the moment, the confidence and the run we're on, nobody can beat us, and it's definitely possible (to win three trophies)."

United take on Hull City this evening looking to move within two points of the top four.