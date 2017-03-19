Mar 19, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Attendance: 32,689
Middlesbrough
1-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gestede (77')
Clayton (33')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Fellaini (30'), Lingard (62'), Valencia (93')
Jones (25')

Jesse Lingard: First league goal of season "a long time coming"

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Jesse Lingard admits to being pleased at scoring his first league goal of the season in the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough - a result that took Manchester United into fifth.
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 20:28 UK

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has admitted to being relived after breaking his Premier League duck for the season by bagging his first goal in the competition during the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.

The England international scored the pick of the bunch shortly after the hour, being allowed to charge at the Boro backline before unleashing past former teammate Victor Valdes and into the top corner.

Lingard, who found the back of the net four times in the top flight last season, has now called on his teammates to remain 'focused' after finally climbing out of sixth place for the first time since September with the win on Teesside.

"That was my first Prem goal so it was a long time coming," he told reporters. "But I think the lads dug in deep; a great victory and we'll push on forwards now.

"We have been [sixth] a very long time after a lot of games. We have dropped a few points with the draws that we had when we should have won, so it is good to move up finally and we have got to concentrate on the next game."

United return to action on April 1 with a home match against West Bromwich Albion, before then welcoming Everton to Old Trafford three days later.

