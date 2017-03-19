Jesse Lingard admits to being pleased at scoring his first league goal of the season in the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough - a result that took Manchester United into fifth.

The England international scored the pick of the bunch shortly after the hour, being allowed to charge at the Boro backline before unleashing past former teammate Victor Valdes and into the top corner.

Lingard, who found the back of the net four times in the top flight last season, has now called on his teammates to remain 'focused' after finally climbing out of sixth place for the first time since September with the win on Teesside.

"That was my first Prem goal so it was a long time coming," he told reporters. "But I think the lads dug in deep; a great victory and we'll push on forwards now.

"We have been [sixth] a very long time after a lot of games. We have dropped a few points with the draws that we had when we should have won, so it is good to move up finally and we have got to concentrate on the next game."

United return to action on April 1 with a home match against West Bromwich Albion, before then welcoming Everton to Old Trafford three days later.