Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Everton
 

Jesse Lingard: 'Facing Everton will not faze Romelu Lukaku'

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
© Offside
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard insists that Romelu Lukaku will not be fazed by the prospect of facing former club Everton for the first time since his move.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 20:55 UK

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has insisted that Romelu Lukaku will not be fazed by the prospect of coming up against his former club when the Red Devils welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Lukaku has hit the ground running since his £90m switch from Goodison Park this summer, scoring six goals in as many appearances for United to help them set the early-season pace in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was also prolific for Everton, becoming the club's highest-ever Premier League goalscorer before his exit, and Lingard has backed the Belgian to continue his good form despite facing the Toffees.

"I think he'll put it to the back of his mind. He's come in and already scored a lot of goals for us, so we know what he's about," Lingard told MUTV.

"But, he's a humble lad and he's keeping his feet on the ground. He's physically strong, powerful, quick, holds the ball up well and runs in behind for us, so he gives the guy on the ball a lot of different options.

"He's come in and got his head down and he's getting the rewards now. He just wants to keep improving and scoring goals."

Lukaku scored 87 goals in 166 appearances across all competitions for Everton.

A dejected Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Your Comments
