Victor Lindelof: 'It has been tough start to Manchester United career'

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof admits that he has found life "tough" at the club so far having been made to wait for his competitive debut.
Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has admitted that he has found the competition for places "tough" since joining the club this summer.

The 23-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in a deal which could rise to almost £40m earlier in the transfer window, but he is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club and has been left out of the squad for two of their three league fixtures so far.

United manager Jose Mourinho has preferred Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling to the Sweden international, but Lindelof believes that he is on the right path to breaking into the first team.

"It's clear that you always want to play. It's tough competition with very good players. So we'll see how it gets, but of course you always want to play. I have just got to the club. The last training week has gone very well and I feel I'm getting into it more and more," he told Fotbollskanalen.

"It has been good - getting to know the club, everything around, all the players, the leaders and the system. It is a very important time for me.

"It is clear that there is a difference. There are more eyes on Manchester United than there are on Benfica."

Mourinho has already confirmed that Lindelof will start United's Champions League match against Basel next month, when Jones and Bailly will both be suspended.

