Jul 16, 2017 at 3am UK at ​The Home Depot Center
LA GalaxyLos Angeles Galaxy
2-5
Man UtdManchester United
dos Santos (79', 88')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

Victor Lindelof: 'Manchester United debut felt very good'

Fans arrive at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd's Champions League qualifier against Club Brugge on August 18, 2015
© Getty Images
Swedish defender Victor Lindelof says that he "felt very good" after making his Manchester United debut against Los Angeles Galaxy.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 22:57 UK

Swedish defender Victor Lindelof has revealed that he "felt very good" after making his Manchester United debut on Sunday night.

Lindelof joined Man United from Portuguese giants Benfica in this summer's transfer window, and the centre-back made his debut for the Red Devils during their 5-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy at the StubHub Center.

The 22-year-old has also revealed that he enjoyed the challenge of operating in a three-man defence as Jose Mourinho selected a 3-5-2 formation against the MLS outfit.

"It felt very good, I am very happy to have made my debut for this great club," Lindelof told MUTV. "We won as well so I am very happy. It felt good, it is the first game so it is a bit different. I am not used to playing with three at the back, but it felt good in a way and I am very happy.

"It is the first game and I am really looking forward to playing more games. It felt good. I like to play games, I like to train as well, but the games are more fun so I prefer the games."

Man United, who have also brought in Romelu Lukaku this summer, will continue their preparations for the new campaign with a clash against Real Salt Lake at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Monday night.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Herrera: 'No truth to Barcelona reports'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Victor Lindelof, Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Sergio Romero saves from Southampton's James Ward-Prowse during the Premier League match on May 17, 2017
Sergio Romero signs new Manchester United deal
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho hints at Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford strike force
 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Ander Herrera: 'No truth to Barcelona reports'
Mourinho pleased with LA Galaxy testHerrera looking forward to Super CupJose Mourinho discusses three-man defenceMourinho tips Rashford to hit goal trailMourinho will not appoint vice-captain
Nainggolan hints at new Roma contractRooney sends warning to Romelu LukakuMourinho disappointed to miss out on MorataMourinho: 'Signing Ronaldo is impossible'Result: Rashford scores brace in Man Utd rout
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 