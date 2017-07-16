Swedish defender Victor Lindelof says that he "felt very good" after making his Manchester United debut against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Swedish defender Victor Lindelof has revealed that he "felt very good" after making his Manchester United debut on Sunday night.

Lindelof joined Man United from Portuguese giants Benfica in this summer's transfer window, and the centre-back made his debut for the Red Devils during their 5-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy at the StubHub Center.

The 22-year-old has also revealed that he enjoyed the challenge of operating in a three-man defence as Jose Mourinho selected a 3-5-2 formation against the MLS outfit.

"It felt very good, I am very happy to have made my debut for this great club," Lindelof told MUTV. "We won as well so I am very happy. It felt good, it is the first game so it is a bit different. I am not used to playing with three at the back, but it felt good in a way and I am very happy.

"It is the first game and I am really looking forward to playing more games. It felt good. I like to play games, I like to train as well, but the games are more fun so I prefer the games."

Man United, who have also brought in Romelu Lukaku this summer, will continue their preparations for the new campaign with a clash against Real Salt Lake at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Monday night.