Ronald Koeman still eyeing top-five finish

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman still has his sights set on a top-five finish and challenges his side to produce a perfect end to the season to pip Man Utd and Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 13:34 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has challenged his side to produce a perfect end to the season and pip both Manchester United and Arsenal to fifth place.

The Toffees currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, three points behind United and level with Arsenal but having played two games more than both of their closest rivals.

If Everton are to make up the difference between now and the end of the campaign then they will need to improve their form away from home, where they have won just two of their last 14 league outings.

That is in stark contrast to an eight-match winning streak at home, but Koeman insists that there is no difference in their approach to matches whether they are at Goodison Park or not.

"My meeting with the players is no different from when we play away to when we play at home. When the players play in front of their own fans they find themselves a little bit more comfortable but we go to West Ham and they still need points for this season," he told reporters.

"We can show we have a strong team and can play away from home in the same way we like to play at home and we will take up the challenge of trying to win all of our remaining games.

"Of course a top-five finish is still an incentive. It is our target; we know it's really difficult and a battle between Everton, Arsenal and Manchester United. The last game of the season is Arsenal vs. Everton and if we are still in the hunt, then to beat them will be really nice."

The Toffees take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Where will Everton finish this season?

5th
6th
7th
5th
20.0%
6th
40.0%
7th
40.0%
For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Ronald Koeman eyeing summer additions
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to face Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-finals
 Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman still eyeing top-five finish
Mourinho delighted with Shaw, Rashford attitudeMourinho fears for Ibrahimovic, RojoCarrick: 'We did what we had to'Result: Rashford sends Man United into EL semisReport: Tottenham enter Keane bidding war
Team News: Ibrahimovic back as United make five changesVideo: Anderlecht train in Manchester parkFellaini expecting "tough" Anderlecht testAnderlecht boss targets "perfect" performanceReal Madrid to bid £60m for De Gea?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman still eyeing top-five finish
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac 'agrees personal terms with Arsenal ahead of summer transfer'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Liverpool 'lining up move for Alexandre Lacazette'
Newcastle after Arsenal full-back Jenkinson?Gerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameWenger: 'FA Cup result will not affect future'Danny Rose to return for Arsenal clash?Wenger 'to stick with three-man defence'
Wenger gunning for FA Cup finalWenger: 'Wilshere back in July for training'Wilshere vows to do 'whatever it takes'Howe: 'Big blow to lose Wilshere'Wenger to consider Szczesny return?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Everton News
Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman still eyeing top-five finish
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman eyeing summer additions ahead of Europa League campaign
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman reiterates desire to keep hold of Romelu Lukaku
Tranmere Rovers ban 'The Sun' newspaperClement: 'Swansea have missed Williams'Lukaku subscribes to Chelsea, Man Utd TV channelsGerrard: 'Davies can become a superstar'Everton 'slap £100m price tag on Lukaku'
Tony Adams 'wants Jagielka at Granada'Barcelona considering Deulofeu returnKoeman delighted with free-scoring EvertonJagielka: 'Nothing fazes Ross Barkley'Man Utd eyeing Ross Barkley swoop?
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 