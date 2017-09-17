Juan Mata stresses that Manchester United "have not won anything yet", as he urges his teammates to remain grounded following their impressive Premier League start.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has insisted that his side will not get ahead of themselves after making a positive start to the campaign.

The Red Devils saw off Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon with a late flurry of goals to make it four wins and a draw from their first five Premier League outings.

Mata has urged his teammates to remain grounded, however, as they "have not won anything yet" and face a gruelling run of fixtures ahead of the next international break in early October.

"We are happy, for sure, but we keep the euphoria away from the dressing room," he posted on his personal blog. "Inside, we remain calm, with our feet firmly on the ground. We haven't won anything yet, this is just the beginning and with such a busy schedule there's no time to slow down and relax.

"This coming Wednesday we start the Carabao Cup, a new name for a competition in which we are the defending champions. We will be facing Burton Albion, a Championship club that will visit Old Trafford trying to play a historic game. They have just defeated Fulham and I'm sure they will try to surprise us."

On the return to the the Theatre of Dreams of former teammate Wayne Rooney, Mata added: "He's part of the Manchester United legend and the crowd gave him the ovation that he deserves when he was substituted.

"Seeing that respect from our fans in the stadium to our former captain was really moving. It makes you feel proud of belonging to this club. I think Wayne has still a lot of things to say in football and I wish him the best for the rest of the season."

United also kicked off their Champions League campaign with a straightforward 3-0 win over Basel last week, with CSKA Moscow up next in the competition on September 27.