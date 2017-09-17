Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,042
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Everton
Valencia (4'), Mkhitaryan (84'), Lukaku (89'), Martial (92' pen.)
Bailly (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Williams (63')

Juan Mata: 'Manchester United remaining calm after bright start'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Juan Mata stresses that Manchester United "have not won anything yet", as he urges his teammates to remain grounded following their impressive Premier League start.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 11:51 UK

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has insisted that his side will not get ahead of themselves after making a positive start to the campaign.

The Red Devils saw off Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon with a late flurry of goals to make it four wins and a draw from their first five Premier League outings.

Mata has urged his teammates to remain grounded, however, as they "have not won anything yet" and face a gruelling run of fixtures ahead of the next international break in early October.

"We are happy, for sure, but we keep the euphoria away from the dressing room," he posted on his personal blog. "Inside, we remain calm, with our feet firmly on the ground. We haven't won anything yet, this is just the beginning and with such a busy schedule there's no time to slow down and relax.

"This coming Wednesday we start the Carabao Cup, a new name for a competition in which we are the defending champions. We will be facing Burton Albion, a Championship club that will visit Old Trafford trying to play a historic game. They have just defeated Fulham and I'm sure they will try to surprise us."

On the return to the the Theatre of Dreams of former teammate Wayne Rooney, Mata added: "He's part of the Manchester United legend and the crowd gave him the ovation that he deserves when he was substituted.

"Seeing that respect from our fans in the stadium to our former captain was really moving. It makes you feel proud of belonging to this club. I think Wayne has still a lot of things to say in football and I wish him the best for the rest of the season."

United also kicked off their Champions League campaign with a straightforward 3-0 win over Basel last week, with CSKA Moscow up next in the competition on September 27.

Jose Mourinho shakes Wayne Rooney's hand during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Your Comments
Antonio Valencia celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Everton - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Premier League: Five things we learned this weekend
 Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus on May 14, 2017
Manchester United 'monitoring Radja Nainggolan, Saul Niguez'
