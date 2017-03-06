General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Juan Mata: 'Manchester United keen to bounce back'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata insists that his team will bounce back from their disappointing home draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Juan Mata has insisted that Manchester United will bounce back from their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Red Devils missed the chance to move into the top four in the Premier League table when they were held at home by the Cherries on Saturday afternoon.

Man United now face a trip to Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday night, before travelling to Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup next Monday night.

Mata has said that Man United were "very frustrated" with the home draw against Bournemouth, but their busy fixture list gives the team the chance to get rid of any discontent.

"All of us felt very frustrated. Unfortunately, we have that sense of deja vu again. We played good football, we created chances, but yet again we weren't efficient enough to turn that into a better score," Mata wrote on his personal blog.

"As I always say, the good thing is that soon after a defeat you have an opportunity to make it up. Football doesn't stop and it always gives you another chance to release your rage doing what you like most.

"We have four games to play before the international break and each of them is going to be a special challenge. First of all we have the Europa League tie against Rostov, including a long trip, that is going to test the strength of the team in every sense. The Russian side is particularly strong at home: this season they have defeated Bayern Munich and Ajax, for instance. That gives you an idea of how tough they are."

"And four days later we will play in the FA Cup against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Another key game, a top-level tie in such a special competition. We will need to play a great game if we want to celebrate back-to-back FA Cup titles at Wembley."

Mata has scored nine times in 36 appearances for Man United this season.

Kevin Strootman in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
