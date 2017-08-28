General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'My squad will be tested'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that the strength of his squad will be tested when the Red Devils return to action after the international break.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that the strength of his squad will be tested when the Red Devils return to action after the international break.

Mourinho has made minimal changes to his XI in the opening weeks of the new Premier League campaign, and a strong start to the season has seen the 20-time English champions win all three of their league matches.

The bench has also remained largely unchanged, but the group stage of the Champions League will start on September 11, while Man United also have a League Cup clash against Burton Albion on September 18.

"If I have one week to prepare a match, my team is always very good because you have time to organise a week of work, going through every item of the game," Mourinho told reporters.

"When you start playing every two, three days, it's more based on what you build during pre-season. From now, (there are) no more clean weeks, from now every week has a midweek match until the moment we are out of one of the cups.

"Now my team is also the mirror of the work we are doing in clean weeks where we can train five days and close to every item of the game-plan."

Man United enter the international break atop the Premier League table on nine points from a possible nine.

Your Comments
