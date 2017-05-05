General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that Joel Pereira has the potential to become "the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation".
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that his third-choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira has the potential to become "the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation".

Pereira, who joined Man United in 2012, made his first-team debut for the English giants in the FA Cup against Championship side Wigan Athletic on January 29.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan with Portuguese side Belenenses, but was recalled in January as Mourinho planned to introduce the stopper into the first-team set-up.

Pereira is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury, but Mourinho has suggested that he has big plans for his fellow countryman.

"We have a third goalkeeper that I think will be the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation," Mourinho told Man United's official website.

Pereira has made four appearances for Portugal's Under-21 team.

Your Comments
