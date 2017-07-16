Jul 16, 2017 at 3am UK at ​The Home Depot Center
LA GalaxyLos Angeles Galaxy
2-5
Man UtdManchester United
dos Santos (79', 88')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

Jose Mourinho discusses three-man defence

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hints that he will look to deploy a three-man defence during stages of the 2017-18 campaign.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hinted that he will look to deploy a three-man defence at stages of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 20-time English champions kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 5-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night, and Mourinho played three at the back in both halves of the contest.

A 3-5-2 formation was used by Mourinho in the Europa League last term, and the head coach's comments have suggested that a change in system could occur during stages of the new season.

"We have trained for five days and in these five days we trained for two days in the relation to this system [three at the back]," Mourinho told reporters.

"The improvements are in relation to four hours of work so I couldn't expect much better, it's something we have to keep working on in case during the season we decide to play three at the back. We did it twice against Rostov and maybe we want to do it more times."

Man United will continue their pre-season tour of the United States with a clash against MLS outfit Real Salt Lake on Monday night.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Ander Herrera looking forward to European Super Cup
