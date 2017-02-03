Jose Mourinho admits that Manchester United's forward players "should score more goals", having seen his side held to a sixth home draw of the season in midweek.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confessed that a lack of goals could see his side miss out on their targets for the season.

The Red Devils were held to another Premier League home draw on Wednesday night after failing to break down strugglers Hull City.

United have now drawn six games at Old Trafford this term - more than they have won (5) - and have scored just 17 goals across 12 games there so far.

With his side at risk of missing out on a place on the top four, sitting four points behind rivals Liverpool in the standings, Mourinho admits that a failure to make the most of their chances is of a concern.

"I have to agree with you that we don't score enough goals," he told reporters. "Some of our players from these attacking creative positions they could - they should - score more goals.

"I understand what you are saying. We attack so much and with so many players, and so many players have the freedom in our dynamic to reach scoring positions.

"When you see the number of goals we score, there is not a true relation between our attacking production and the number of payers we put in attacking positions and the number of goals we score."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has top scored for United this season with 19 goals in all competitions, 14 of which have come in the Premier League, while Juan Mata and Paul Pogba are next highest with seven apiece.