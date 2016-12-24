General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Phil Jones: 'I've changed my post-match routine'

Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United defender Phil Jones reveals that he has recently made changes to his post-match routine.
Manchester United defender Phil Jones has revealed that he takes his post-match recovery more seriously than he has done in the past.

Jones has been plagued by injuries since moving to Old Trafford in 2011 but he has said that he now pays more attention to what he does after games, instead of 'sitting on a Playstation'.

The 24-year-old told the United matchday programme: "I think as I've got older I've become wiser to recovery and realised how important it is. When I was younger you think you know it all and after games you probably just go for some food or sit on your PlayStation.

"Now I take it a lot more seriously and recover properly because I know I need to give myself the best possible chance to be as fresh and as fit as I can for the next game."

Jones has recently impressed in the United defence, establishing himself as a first-choice centre-back under Jose Mourinho with nine appearances since the start of November.

