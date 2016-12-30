Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that Paul Pogba has nothing to prove despite being the most expensive player of all time.

Pogba rejoined United in the summer for a world-record fee of around £89m and is beginning to showcase his best form at Old Trafford following a relatively slow start to his second spell at the club.

Ibrahimovic believes that the France international felt the weight of his price tag during the early months, but now believes that he is back to playing his normal game.

"I think when Paul came, in his first period in United, let's say the first month, I think he wanted to demonstrate too much that he was worth the transfer that happened instead of playing his game like he knows how to play," he told ESPN FC.

"When that started to cool down, he started to play like he knows how to play, and he makes it more easier for himself, doesn't need to demonstrate because everyone knows who Paul is, what he has been doing at Juventus for the past three to four years, what he's able to do, and now he's playing more like Pogba.

"He has nothing to demonstrate, he has nothing to show, he just needs to enjoy the game and help the team like he's doing now. So now he's playing like a mature player and you see the results."

Pogba has scored three goals in 17 Premier League appearances for United so far this season.