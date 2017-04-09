Zlatan Ibrahimovic says that he 'was born old and will die young', likening himself to Brad Pitt's character in 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested that he is getting "better and better" with age and compared himself to Benjamin Button.

The former Paris Saint-Germain ace, who turns 36 later this year, has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in English football by scoring 27 goals in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic scored the latest of those goals in Sunday's 3-0 win over Sunderland, picking out the bottom corner from the edge of the box to make it 250 overall since reaching the grand old age of 30.

Asked for the secret behind his long-term success, the Swede likened himself to Brad Pitt's character in 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, in which the title character ages in reverse.

"I train hard, keep focusing and believe in what I do and I and I know what I am able to do," he told Sky Sports News. "And I am not worried, I just play my game, I try to enjoy and it seems that the older I get, the more intelligent I get.

"Of course you cannot move the same as 10 or five years ago, even 15 years ago, but the older, more experienced, more intelligent, you do not waste so much energy on things you do not really need.

"But the game is improving, I am getting better and better and like I said, I feel like Benjamin Button - I was born old and I will die young!"

Seventeen of Ibrahimovic's goals this term have now come in the Premier League, putting him joint-fourth in the scoring charts alongside Diego Costa.