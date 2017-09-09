A report claims that Mark Hughes could face a potential stadium ban if found guilty of shoving Jose Mourinho during Stoke City's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is reportedly facing Football Association disciplinary action for his shove on Jose Mourinho during the 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

The 53-year-old placed his hands on Mourinho in the second half of the lively affair at the bet365 Stadium as he was unhappy with the United manager's conduct when entering his technical area.

Hughes later pointed out he offered to shake hands with his opposite number after the match only for his offer to be rejected, while it has since emerged that the Welshman also did likewise outside the dressing room area.

According to The Times, however, it is the Stoke chief who could be in trouble after allegedly swearing at the Portuguese before then shoving him, which breaks rules put in place two years ago.

Hughes, if found guilty by the FA, faces a stadium ban or a hefty fine.