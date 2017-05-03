Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera suggests that he is not yet ready to captain the club, but is "grateful" to have been tipped to take on the role.

Ander Herrera has admitted that he is "flattered and grateful" to have been tipped as a future Manchester United captain, but believes that the honour should go to an English player.

Current skipper Wayne Rooney appears increasingly likely to be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of the season, while deputy Michael Carrick has also yet to agree fresh terms beyond this summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho could therefore pass the armband to a new player ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, with Herrera among those to have been touted due to his passionate nature, but the Spaniard is adamant that a native player should instead take on the role.

"I am very grateful that people value me like this but I don't think it is something that is going to happen soon," he told Onda Cero.

"Being captain of Manchester United are big words. Look at the captains that this club have had. I am flattered and grateful but it is necessary to respect the time and the number of games.

"Furthermore, as at Madrid and Barcelona the captains are Spanish, it's also logical that there is an English captain. I am grateful that people see me like that but I'd rather not think about it much."

The most recent non-Englishman to captain United on a regular basis was Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic, who wore the armband for three years prior to departing in 2014.