General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Ander Herrera: 'Manchester United captaincy should go to an Englishman'

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera suggests that he is not yet ready to captain the club, but is "grateful" to have been tipped to take on the role.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Ander Herrera has admitted that he is "flattered and grateful" to have been tipped as a future Manchester United captain, but believes that the honour should go to an English player.

Current skipper Wayne Rooney appears increasingly likely to be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of the season, while deputy Michael Carrick has also yet to agree fresh terms beyond this summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho could therefore pass the armband to a new player ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, with Herrera among those to have been touted due to his passionate nature, but the Spaniard is adamant that a native player should instead take on the role.

"I am very grateful that people value me like this but I don't think it is something that is going to happen soon," he told Onda Cero.

"Being captain of Manchester United are big words. Look at the captains that this club have had. I am flattered and grateful but it is necessary to respect the time and the number of games.

"Furthermore, as at Madrid and Barcelona the captains are Spanish, it's also logical that there is an English captain. I am grateful that people see me like that but I'd rather not think about it much."

The most recent non-Englishman to captain United on a regular basis was Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic, who wore the armband for three years prior to departing in 2014.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho rules Pogba out of Swansea clash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Jose Mourinho, Nemanja Vidic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Ander Herrera: 'Manchester United captaincy should go to an Englishman'
 Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United quartet train ahead of Celta Vigo clash
 Republic of Ireland's assistant manager Roy Keane walks on the touchline before kick off of the international friendly football match between Republic of Ireland and Latvia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on November 15, 2013
Roy Keane blasts Liverpool, Manchester United mentality
Fabregas targeted by Liverpool?Mourinho 'bans social media at Man Utd'Ibrahimovic "stronger" after surgeryGriezmann wants close to £300k a week at United?Shaw 'to see specialist over ligament damage'
Agent: 'Ibrahimovic injury not career ending'Luke Shaw 'to miss rest of season'Collymore urges Shaw to leave Man UtdCarragher disagrees with Mourinho's complaintsGuidetti vows to 'keep city blue' against Man Utd
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 