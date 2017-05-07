General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Ander Herrera: 'Jose Mourinho fully behind Manchester United players'

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Ander Herrera insists that Jose Mourinho is fully behind the Manchester United players as they try to secure a return to the Champions League for next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Ander Herrera has claimed that Jose Mourinho is fully behind the Manchester United players as they try to secure a return to the Champions League.

The Red Devils beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg, putting them a step closer to the final in Stockholm, where the winner will automatically qualify for the Champions League.

In contrast, United's Premier League form is not as impressive, the club sitting four points off the top four, and Mourinho has publicly criticised several players this season as his side have failed to kill games off.

However, Herrera is adamant that the Portuguese coach has complete faith that the squad can secure that return to Europe's premier competition.

Speaking with Sky Sports News ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal, he said: "The previous seasons here I was happy, but with Mourinho I have found the balance and stability.

"He gave me a lot of importance from the beginning of the season. I feel I always have his support. That helps you perform better when you have your manager behind you.

"It is not only me. Everyone in the team feels the support of the manager. We are ready. We are in a good moment. We are a difficult team to beat. It is not so easy to score against us.

"We know Arsenal are a very good team, they have some special players who can change the game in one moment, but we are really ready, ready to go there and try to win. That's the way we have to face them.

"If we lose against Arsenal, we will have another final against Celta, another final against Tottenham, this season is like this and will be like this until the end."

If Man United overcome Celta in Thursday's return leg at Old Trafford, they will face either Ajax or Lyon in the Europa League final.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Pogba: 'United can still finish in top four'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Ander Herrera: 'Jose Mourinho fully behind Manchester United players'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester United to make shock £55m bid for Sergio Aguero?
 Matteo Darmian of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Matteo Darmian: 'Manchester United future talks on hold until end of season'
Olosunde, Mitchell included in Man United squadPogba: 'United can still finish in top four'Jose Mourinho hails Joel PereiraOwen: 'United better with Rashford'United, City 'want Ajax wonderkid'
Blind: 'EL semi-final tie not over'Jose Mourinho: 'Celta deserve respect'Fellaini: 'I had to control myself'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester UnitedThree Spurs players on April POTM shortlist
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Bournemouth36119165265-1342
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
12Southampton33118143944-541
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 