Ander Herrera insists that Jose Mourinho is fully behind the Manchester United players as they try to secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

Ander Herrera has claimed that Jose Mourinho is fully behind the Manchester United players as they try to secure a return to the Champions League.

The Red Devils beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg, putting them a step closer to the final in Stockholm, where the winner will automatically qualify for the Champions League.

In contrast, United's Premier League form is not as impressive, the club sitting four points off the top four, and Mourinho has publicly criticised several players this season as his side have failed to kill games off.

However, Herrera is adamant that the Portuguese coach has complete faith that the squad can secure that return to Europe's premier competition.

Speaking with Sky Sports News ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal, he said: "The previous seasons here I was happy, but with Mourinho I have found the balance and stability.

"He gave me a lot of importance from the beginning of the season. I feel I always have his support. That helps you perform better when you have your manager behind you.

"It is not only me. Everyone in the team feels the support of the manager. We are ready. We are in a good moment. We are a difficult team to beat. It is not so easy to score against us.

"We know Arsenal are a very good team, they have some special players who can change the game in one moment, but we are really ready, ready to go there and try to win. That's the way we have to face them.

"If we lose against Arsenal, we will have another final against Celta, another final against Tottenham, this season is like this and will be like this until the end."

If Man United overcome Celta in Thursday's return leg at Old Trafford, they will face either Ajax or Lyon in the Europa League final.