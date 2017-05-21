May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Josh Harrop admits that scoring on his first Premier League start for Manchester United - which helped the club to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace - was a dream moment.
Manchester United midfielder Josh Harrop has revealed that his "legs drained" after he scored during the early stages of his Premier League debut.

Harrop was one of a number of youngsters selected by United, but he made the biggest impact with a terrific finish into the bottom corner to open the scoring in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The England Under-20 international became United's 100th different goalscorer in the Premier League, and he has admitted that his contribution was a dream moment for him after progressing through the ranks at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old told MUTV: "All my family were here, my friends and I am delighted they could share the moment with me. I have trained since I was eight for this moment and for it to come true today in front of everyone - I am over the moon and I am speechless. As I walked through the tunnel I was getting goosebumps on the back of my neck. I was like 'I am actually doing this!'.

"I said to myself, I want to get on the ball early and get as many touches as I can. That's what I did and it helped me progress in the game. After I scored my legs drained. I don't know what happened!

"I was played through, ran onto the ball, cut it back in the box and I opened it up and put it in. I took the confidence from my last game, scored a hat trick in front of the manager and that helped me because I thought I was in good form coming into the game."

The result - just United's eight home win in the league this season - confirmed that they ended the campaign in sixth position.

