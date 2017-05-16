Pep Guardiola: 'James Rodriguez would adapt to Premier League'

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
© AFP
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez has the ability to adapt to the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 17:29 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has predicted that James Rodriguez would be a success in the Premier League should he leave Real Madrid for Manchester United.

Reports have suggested that Rodriguez has been offered to United after a mixed campaign in Spain where he has only been used on a rotational basis.

City are not thought to be in the running for the Colombian international but when quizzed on the player in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game with West Bromwich Albion, Guardiola has said that he would have little issue in adapting to English football.

The former Barcelona coach told reporters: "In terms of quality, there is no doubt of him playing for Real Madrid because his teammates are very good.

"All the good players in the world can play in all leagues, it will depend on the team and the teammates, but his quality is undoubted."

Rodriguez has made just 13 starts in La Liga this season, with a further four coming in the Champions League.

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Man United agree deal for Rodriguez?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, James Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Pogba ruled out of Southampton clash
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'James Rodriguez would adapt to Premier League'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale
Fosu-Mensah could return for Europa finalWoodward hails "tremendous progress" under MourinhoMourinho slams "crazy" fixture schedulePreview: Southampton vs. Manchester UnitedMonaco 'reject big-money Mbappe offer'
Giggs suggests Man Utd should go for Sanchez Smalling: 'I have good rapport with Mourinho'Rodriguez 'wants CL football guarantee'Mourinho "not upset" to miss out on top fourBlind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'James Rodriguez would adapt to Premier League'
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsene Wenger expecting "frustrating" season finale
Nolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'Guardiola: 'Barca would have sacked me'Preview: Man City vs. West BromKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait'
John Stones back in contention for CityTorino president surprised by Hart errorsMartin Demichelis announces retirementMan City interested in Donnarumma?Fernandinho confident of squad improvement
> Manchester City Homepage
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'James Rodriguez would adapt to Premier League'
 General view of Sporting Gijon San Estadio El Molinon before the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 2015
Sporting Gijon relegated from La Liga
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Nacho: 'James Rodriguez was not waving goodbye to supporters'
Monaco 'reject big-money Mbappe offer'Luis Enrique: 'Title race far from over'Rodriguez 'wants CL football guarantee'Zidane highlights Ronaldo importanceMadrid to use Bale as Hazard makeweight?
Zidane 'close to signing new Madrid deal'Man United agree deal for Rodriguez?Andre Gomes offered to Madrid, Juventus?Arsenal to make record move for Morata?Ramos: 'We suffered against Atletico'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 