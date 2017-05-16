Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez has the ability to adapt to the Premier League.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has predicted that James Rodriguez would be a success in the Premier League should he leave Real Madrid for Manchester United.

Reports have suggested that Rodriguez has been offered to United after a mixed campaign in Spain where he has only been used on a rotational basis.

City are not thought to be in the running for the Colombian international but when quizzed on the player in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game with West Bromwich Albion, Guardiola has said that he would have little issue in adapting to English football.

The former Barcelona coach told reporters: "In terms of quality, there is no doubt of him playing for Real Madrid because his teammates are very good.

"All the good players in the world can play in all leagues, it will depend on the team and the teammates, but his quality is undoubted."

Rodriguez has made just 13 starts in La Liga this season, with a further four coming in the Champions League.