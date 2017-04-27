Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola plays down his rivalry with Jose Mourinho - his opposite number at Manchester United - ahead of the fixture between the two clubs.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has described Manchester United as "a good rival" to his team, while downplaying his rivalry with Jose Mourinho.

The two North-West giants meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night with both clubs looking to strengthen their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The fixture also represents the next chapter in the rivalry of Guardiola and Mourinho after their previous meetings in Spain with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, but Guardiola has suggested that the pair are now on good terms.

The 46-year-old told reporters: ""They are good. Good rival, good quality and a long run in the Premier League without defeat.

"Ibra is an excellent player but they have Lingaard and Rashford, they are good players as well.

"Mourinho and I are neighbours. When we see each other we say 'hi'."

City head into the fixture with a one-point advantage over United in the standings.