Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Pep Guardiola plays down Jose Mourinho rivalry

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola plays down his rivalry with Jose Mourinho - his opposite number at Manchester United - ahead of the fixture between the two clubs.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 14:29 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has described Manchester United as "a good rival" to his team, while downplaying his rivalry with Jose Mourinho.

The two North-West giants meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night with both clubs looking to strengthen their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The fixture also represents the next chapter in the rivalry of Guardiola and Mourinho after their previous meetings in Spain with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, but Guardiola has suggested that the pair are now on good terms.

The 46-year-old told reporters: ""They are good. Good rival, good quality and a long run in the Premier League without defeat.

"Ibra is an excellent player but they have Lingaard and Rashford, they are good players as well.

"Mourinho and I are neighbours. When we see each other we say 'hi'."

City head into the fixture with a one-point advantage over United in the standings.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Derby not about Pep rivalry'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Gary Neville reveals his choice for next Manchester United captain
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'target £170m swoop for Antoine Griezmann, Andrea Belotti'
Guardiola plays down Mourinho rivalryJames 'wants Manchester United move'Rashford vows to stay groundedAntoine Griezmann 'perfect' for UnitedMourinho: 'Derby not about Pep rivalry'
Bernardo Silva 'edging closer to United move'Mourinho quiet on Zlatan Ibrahimovic futureMourinho: 'This is just the start for United'Ronaldo wishes Ibrahimovic speedy recoveryHerrera: 'Hazard has been best player'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Report: Kyle Walker to consider Tottenham Hotspur future amid transfer rumours
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Report: Manchester City end pursuit of Kylian Mbappe due to £110m price tag
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester derby not about Pep Guardiola rivalry'
Guardiola plays down Mourinho rivalryEmre Can supporting Man City in derbyHerrera: 'Derby is game of the season'Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsAguero, Silva 'train ahead of derby'
Monaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Celta Vigo open door on Nolito returnToure slams "disappointing" refereeingN'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the YearGuardiola: 'Man City will improve'
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 