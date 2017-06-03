Steven Gerrard is forced to pull out of a testimonial match for Michael Carrick at Old Trafford after picking up a hamstring injury.

The former Liverpool midfielder had been due to take his place in a Rest of the World XI on Sunday afternoon as they face a Manchester United side including current and former players.

However, after sustaining the injury during a five-a-side game ahead of Saturday's Champions League final, Gerrard will have to watch the contest from the sidelines.

The 37-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "I managed to score a couple of goals, one of the lucky ones I hit I managed unfortunately to do my hamstring as I hit that one. I'm going to be out for two to three weeks unfortunately.

"I'm gutted, I love playing with Michael. He's a fantastic guy and an ex-team-mate of mine, but unfortunately I'm not going to be able to play in his testimonial at the weekend."

Former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher, Robbie Keane and Michael Owen all feature in the 16-man squad.