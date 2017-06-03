Steven Gerrard to miss out on Michael Carrick testimonial

Steven Gerrard in action for Liverpool Legends against Aussie Legends on January 7, 2016
© Getty Images
Steven Gerrard is forced to pull out of a testimonial match for Michael Carrick at Old Trafford after picking up a hamstring injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 15:10 UK

Steven Gerrard has missed out on an appearance at Old Trafford for Michael Carrick's testimonial after picking up a hamstring injury.

The former Liverpool midfielder had been due to take his place in a Rest of the World XI on Sunday afternoon as they face a Manchester United side including current and former players.

However, after sustaining the injury during a five-a-side game ahead of Saturday's Champions League final, Gerrard will have to watch the contest from the sidelines.

The 37-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "I managed to score a couple of goals, one of the lucky ones I hit I managed unfortunately to do my hamstring as I hit that one. I'm going to be out for two to three weeks unfortunately.

"I'm gutted, I love playing with Michael. He's a fantastic guy and an ex-team-mate of mine, but unfortunately I'm not going to be able to play in his testimonial at the weekend."

Former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher, Robbie Keane and Michael Owen all feature in the 16-man squad.

John Terry gets emotional during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
