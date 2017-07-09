General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Robbie Fowler: 'Romelu Lukaku an upgrade on Zlatan Ibrahimovic'

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Robbie Fowler believes that Romelu Lukaku will provide Manchester United with 'more energy' in attack compared to last season when Zlatan Ibrahimovic led the line.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 20:25 UK

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has claimed that Manchester United have improved their squad by replacing Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium international Lukaku is on the brink of joining the Red Devils from Everton in a £75m deal, which could rise to nine figures once add-ons are included.

The 24-year-old will be tasked with filling the void left by Ibrahimovic, who impressed in his only season at Old Trafford by netting 28 times in 46 appearances.

Fowler expects Lukaku to step up to the plate once completing his move, however, claiming that the incoming striker offers more than Ibrahimovic when it comes to leading the line.

"I think in many ways he's an upgrade on Ibrahimovic," he told the Daily Mirror. "Zlatan got goals, but United didn't get that energetic young eager performer who would run at defenders, run in behind and take the threat to opponents. Lukaku will do that when he's in the mood, and that will improve United this season... though not too much I hope!"

Lukaku has scored 85 goals and registered 34 assists in 186 appearances since moving to the Premier League from Anderlecht in 2011.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Lukaku: 'I am different to Ibrahimovic'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robbie Fowler, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Wayne Rooney completes Everton return
 Tiemoue Bakayoko of AS Monaco during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Manchester United 'eye Tiemoue Bakayoko swoop'
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Manchester United 'step up James Rodriguez pursuit'
Roma eyeing loan move for Martial?Leeds looking to sign Borthwick-Jackson?Luciano Spalletti to hold Perisic talksFowler: 'Lukaku an upgrade on Ibrahimovic'Neville: 'Rooney best I played with'
Lukaku: 'I am different to Ibrahimovic'Januzaj 'not in the plans of Mourinho'Man Utd name pre-season tour squadWayne Rooney bids farewell to Man UtdJames Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 