Robbie Fowler believes that Romelu Lukaku will provide Manchester United with 'more energy' in attack compared to last season when Zlatan Ibrahimovic led the line.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has claimed that Manchester United have improved their squad by replacing Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium international Lukaku is on the brink of joining the Red Devils from Everton in a £75m deal, which could rise to nine figures once add-ons are included.

The 24-year-old will be tasked with filling the void left by Ibrahimovic, who impressed in his only season at Old Trafford by netting 28 times in 46 appearances.

Fowler expects Lukaku to step up to the plate once completing his move, however, claiming that the incoming striker offers more than Ibrahimovic when it comes to leading the line.

"I think in many ways he's an upgrade on Ibrahimovic," he told the Daily Mirror. "Zlatan got goals, but United didn't get that energetic young eager performer who would run at defenders, run in behind and take the threat to opponents. Lukaku will do that when he's in the mood, and that will improve United this season... though not too much I hope!"

Lukaku has scored 85 goals and registered 34 assists in 186 appearances since moving to the Premier League from Anderlecht in 2011.