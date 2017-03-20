General view of Old Trafford

Diego Forlan backs Paul Pogba to deliver at Manchester United

Diego Forlan (right) of Manchester United is closed down by Fabrice Fernandes of Southampton during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Manchester United and Southampton on November 2, 2002 played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Mancheste
© Getty Images
Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan insists that under-fire midfielder Paul Pogba will deliver at Old Trafford next season.
European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 13:04 UK

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has insisted that Paul Pogba will deliver at Old Trafford.

Pogba re-joined Man United from Juventus for a world-record fee last summer, and has scored seven times and provided four assists for the Red Devils in all competitions this season.

The 24-year-old has struggled for consistency this term, however, which has led to criticism of the France international.

Forlan has insisted that Pogba will thrive in Manchester next season after taking part in a full pre-season, and the former Uruguay international says that the support of the Man United fans will continue to drive the midfielder forward.

"Though he already has a lot of experience and far more international caps than the former players now criticising him had when they were the same age, he's still young and still to reach his physical and mental peak," Forlan told the National.

"He can play at the top level for another 12 years. He's also at a club which can be patient, which is stable and where players are usually given time to develop and supported in a really professional environment.

"The fans are patient too and I speak from experience when I took a lot longer than I would have hoped to score my first goal at Old Trafford. As a player you appreciate that massively – because there's nothing as bad as when your own fans turn on you."

"I think you'll see a better Pogba next season, a player more relaxed with a proper pre-season behind him because he didn't have that this season. He also had all the fuss around his move from Juventus to Manchester, a major event in football which must have been distracting, if not for him, then his family too."

Forlan, 37, scored 17 times in 98 appearances for Man United between 2002 and 2004. He currently represents Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC.

Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy celebrates after scoring his hat trick (3 goals) against Newcastle City during their Premiership clash at Old Trafford in Manchester 23 November 2002
Sir Alex Ferguson watches on from the stands
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
