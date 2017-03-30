Darren Fletcher: 'I regret leaving Manchester United'

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher admits that he regrets leaving Manchester United, but says that he did so in search of more regular first-team football.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher has admitted that he regrets leaving Manchester United.

The 33-year-old came through the ranks with the Red Devils, spending almost 20 years at the club before joining the Baggies on a free transfer in February 2015.

The Scotland international had only made four Premier League starts under Louis van Gaal during the first half of the season and revealed that a lack of game time was his main reason for leaving.

"Do I have regrets about leaving United? Well, I wish I had listened to Louis van Gaal during the first three games and played the way he wanted me to play, rather than playing silly passes at 0-0 in an attempt to win the game. But seriously, I do look back with a little bit of regret because I actually thought I played really well for six months under [David] Moyes and Ryan Giggs," he told ESPN FC.

"I really surprised myself, so maybe I was due a drop-off at some point and that perhaps came at the start of the following season. But to be honest, I don't think I was ever in Van Gaal's plans in the first place. I probably surprised him in preseason and that enabled me to stay when a lot of other players left, but ultimately, I couldn't stay and not play. I would have been a bit-part player.

"That's what I was for six months and it was really getting to me. It wasn't a case of me being patient, I just couldn't see a way of out it. I needed a new challenge. I was seen as a voice around the place, a good guy and all that, but I just felt that I had a lot more football in me and I wanted to get out and give myself a chance to play. It was nothing personal. I just felt the time was right to start a new challenge."

Fletcher has not missed a single Premier League match since joining West Brom.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
