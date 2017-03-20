General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson to return as Manchester United boss

Sir Alex Ferguson watches on from the stands
Legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson will manage Manchester United in Michael Carrick's testimonial in June.
Sir Alex Ferguson will return as Manchester United boss for Michael Carrick's testimonial on June 4.

The 75-year-old departed Old Trafford in 2013 after delivering the club's 20th top-flight title and the last of his 38 trophies at Man United.

The Scot has since taken on an ambassadorial role with the English giants, however, and he remains actively involved behind the scenes.

Speculation that Ferguson could manage Man United in Carrick's testimonial has grown in recent weeks, and it has now been confirmed that he will lead the Red Devils against a Harry Redknapp-managed All-Star team.

"I think the best bit will be seeing the players, to be honest with you. No [I don't miss managing]. I miss the big games of course but I made my decision and I'm enjoying it. I don't have to worry about you lads or the agents or the press conferences and having to control that press secretary of mine!" Ferguson told MUTV.

"I'm delighted Michael is getting a testimonial. It tells you Manchester United are probably the only club in England that can do that. Players do tend to stay a long time here. We don't have players here one minute and gone the next. If you go right back to my time, most of the players stayed 10 or even more years.

"I think we can be proud of that fact, being a family-type club. It encourages players to put roots down here and enjoy it. I read about what Michael's intentions are [with the funds raised for the event] and I think it's very honourable. I think he's shown he's prepared to share his success and his contribution to the charity, starting it himself, will be very, very worthwhile."

Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs are among those that will feature for the Man United XI, while it is understood that Cristiano Ronaldo could feature as part of the 2008 team.

Carrick, 35, who has made 444 appearances for Man United since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, will see his current deal at Old Trafford expire at the end of the season.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
