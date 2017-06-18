Sir Alex Ferguson challenges Manchester United to show that they are the best by overcoming the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City on their summer tour.

Sir Alex Ferguson has insisted that Manchester United's pre-season programme will serve as the ideal preparation for the new campaign, urging his former side to "accept the challenge of beating the best".

The Red Devils fell well short in the Premier League last season, finishing sixth in Jose Mourinho's first term at Old Trafford and some 24 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

United gear up for the 2017-18 campaign by facing a glut of top European teams, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City as part of the International Champions Cup.

Speaking to the club's official website, Ferguson said: "The great thing about United is you've got to accept the challenge of beating the best. The expectation is always there and the matches we'll face in the ICC are all big ones.

"It's very good for the younger players to come into this type of competition in terms of preparing to be a Manchester United player. The more intense the challenge they can get, the better prepared they will be when facing Manchester City in an important league match or Real Madrid or Barcelona in Europe."

United also face Madrid in the European Super Cup on August 8, pitting together the winners of last season's Europa League and Champions League.