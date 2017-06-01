Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson believes that keeping fans entertained should be a top priority for football managers.

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has claimed that keeping fans entertained should be a top priority for football managers.

Ferguson was in Stockholm last week to see the Red Devils win the Europa League, but despite a third trophy for Jose Mourinho in his first season at Old Trafford, some have been critical of his conservative style.

The 75-year-old Scot, who retired in 2013, said: "The counter attack has become more prominent today, the condition of pitches is superb today, and also the protection of footballers has become more prevalent. So a lot of these things add up to what you're seeing as a far better spectacle.

"I think you have a duty and a responsibility to entertain. We have to always remember that there's a public to be entertained.

"In my time at United, it was 'as long as you win'. If it was 4-3, OK, or 5-4, OK. My last game was 5-5 (at West Bromwich Albion in 2013). I couldn't ask for a better score in my last game at United."

Man United drew 15 of their 38 Premier League games last season, scoring 54 goals, to finish sixth in the table.