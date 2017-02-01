Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says that Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard would not be posting social media videos if Sir Alex Ferguson was still manager.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard would not have got away with their social media antics if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge.

Pogba, who rejoined United in the summer from Juventus for a world record £89m fee, uploaded a video of himself and Lingard dancing and performing an elaborate goal celebration in the club's Aon training complex.

Having fun with my bro new celebration 🤔😏😜@jesselingard @tfosumensah51 #happy #blessed #pp A video posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:38am PST





Ferdinand believes that the pair are wrong to post such things on social media due to their position in the Premier League table under manager Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the standings, five points outside of the top four and 15 adrift of leaders Chelsea after 22 games.

"Listen, I'm all for having a bit of fun on social media, but when you're [sixth] in the league, you're not in the Champions League positions and you're fighting... Until you're winning, that's when you go out and do stuff like that," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"I've dug out Arsenal players for doing stuff like this before and it would be wrong of me to not talk about the United players. I'm all for having fun, and I think part of Pogba's appeal is that he's a happy free spirit - which I wouldn't want to take anything away from - but there's a time and getting the balance right.

"If that footage comes out after you've won a cup final, or a league, I'd be the first one to be pushing it out. But if it was me, I'd be thinking 'we're [sixth] in the league, we're fighting for a Champions League position, we haven't got our hands on any silverware yet' - I'd want to keep myself under the radar a little bit."

The retired defender also claimed that the video would not have even been posted had Ferguson still been in charge. Ferdinand added: "If Fergie's there, no chance."

Meanwhile, United are preparing to take on Hull City at Old Trafford this evening as they aim to extend their unbeaten league run to 14.