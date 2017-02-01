General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand: 'No Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard antics if Alex Ferguson was here'

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says that Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard would not be posting social media videos if Sir Alex Ferguson was still manager.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 10:17 UK

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard would not have got away with their social media antics if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge.

Pogba, who rejoined United in the summer from Juventus for a world record £89m fee, uploaded a video of himself and Lingard dancing and performing an elaborate goal celebration in the club's Aon training complex.

Having fun with my bro new celebration 🤔😏😜@jesselingard @tfosumensah51 #happy #blessed #pp

A video posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on


Ferdinand believes that the pair are wrong to post such things on social media due to their position in the Premier League table under manager Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the standings, five points outside of the top four and 15 adrift of leaders Chelsea after 22 games.

"Listen, I'm all for having a bit of fun on social media, but when you're [sixth] in the league, you're not in the Champions League positions and you're fighting... Until you're winning, that's when you go out and do stuff like that," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"I've dug out Arsenal players for doing stuff like this before and it would be wrong of me to not talk about the United players. I'm all for having fun, and I think part of Pogba's appeal is that he's a happy free spirit - which I wouldn't want to take anything away from - but there's a time and getting the balance right.

"If that footage comes out after you've won a cup final, or a league, I'd be the first one to be pushing it out. But if it was me, I'd be thinking 'we're [sixth] in the league, we're fighting for a Champions League position, we haven't got our hands on any silverware yet' - I'd want to keep myself under the radar a little bit."

The retired defender also claimed that the video would not have even been posted had Ferguson still been in charge. Ferdinand added: "If Fergie's there, no chance."

Meanwhile, United are preparing to take on Hull City at Old Trafford this evening as they aim to extend their unbeaten league run to 14.

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Read Next:
Eric Bailly available for Hull match
>
View our homepages for Rio Ferdinand, Alex Ferguson, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after giving away a penalty during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Rio Ferdinand: 'No Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard antics if Alex Ferguson was here'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho: 'Ashley Young staying at Manchester United'
Mourinho calls for Martial improvementMan United 'handed Carrasco boost'Eric Bailly available for Hull matchJose Mourinho: 'We need to beat Hull'Preview: Manchester United vs. Hull City
Dybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barca'Bailly limps off during Man United reserve gameMourinho: 'I rejected offer from China'Rooney's wife 'backs big-money China move'Joyce: 'Scoreline flattered Man Utd'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version