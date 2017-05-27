General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini claims that he would break his own foot for coach Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has suggested that he would be willing to 'break his foot' for Jose Mourinho.

The Belgian international has enjoyed a promising season under the stewardship of Mourinho, despite early questions being asked of his performances and difficult campaigns under previous coaches Louis van Gaal and David Moyes.

"If I have to break my foot for him [Mourinho], I'll do it. That's me. Even when I'm in pain, I play," said Fellaini, according to the Independent.

"Now I am here at Manchester United, I'm in and want to stay here.

"I work every day with great players, with great staff, at a great club and I'm happy to be here and try to give everything for this club."

Fellaini played an integral role in Mourinho's side that eventually went on to secure the Europa League crown against Ajax last week.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
