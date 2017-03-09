Marouane Fellaini hits back at Jamie Carragher

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini hits back at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, describing him as the "world champion of breaking legs".
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 22:44 UK

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has hit back at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher over claims that he is "violent and aggressive".

Fellaini has often been criticised for his physical style of play at both Everton and United, leading Carragher to write in a column last year that he hoped the Belgian would never play in the Premier League again following an elbow on Robert Huth.

The 27-year-old has now responded to those comments, describing Carragher as the "world champion of breaking legs".

"If I am violent and aggressive, what was Carragher?" he told Belgian magazine Sport.

"He is the champion of blah-blah and the world champion of breaking legs. If you type his name into YouTube you'll only see him tackling."

Fellaini has committed more fouls per game than any other United player this season.

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
