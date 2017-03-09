Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini hits back at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, describing him as the "world champion of breaking legs".

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has hit back at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher over claims that he is "violent and aggressive".

Fellaini has often been criticised for his physical style of play at both Everton and United, leading Carragher to write in a column last year that he hoped the Belgian would never play in the Premier League again following an elbow on Robert Huth.

The 27-year-old has now responded to those comments, describing Carragher as the "world champion of breaking legs".

"If I am violent and aggressive, what was Carragher?" he told Belgian magazine Sport.

"He is the champion of blah-blah and the world champion of breaking legs. If you type his name into YouTube you'll only see him tackling."

Fellaini has committed more fouls per game than any other United player this season.