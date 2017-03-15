Ex-teammate Anders Svensson brands Zlatan Ibrahimovic a "complete idiot"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Former Sweden international midfielder Anders Svensson accuses Zlatan Ibrahimovic of being overly ruthless when it comes to dealing with younger players.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a "complete idiot" who does not treat younger players with respect, according to former Sweden international teammate Anders Svensson.

The ex-Elfsborg and Southampton midfielder spent 12 years with Ibrahimovic in the national side, sharing captaincy duties with the now-Manchester United ace.

Ibrahimovic has made an instant impression at Old Trafford in his first campaign in English football, gaining a reputation for being the ultimate professional, but Svensson has accused the country's leading all-time scorer of being overly ruthless at times.

"He can be as enjoyable one minute, and in the next second he'll be a complete idiot," he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News. "Occasionally he has behaved so badly with some players that you wondered what actually happened.

"I think he wants to test new players. It's like he wants to break them down to see what they can do. But I can not say I believe in that model. There has never been something between him and me, I think he always had some sort of respect for us who are a little older."

Ibrahimovic, who retired from international football after last year's European Championship finals, has scored 26 goals in 40 appearances for United.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Rooney, Martial ruled out of Rostov clash
N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Ray Wilkins: 'Jose Mourinho deserved more respect from Chelsea fans'
 Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Report: Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller keen to join Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Ex-teammate Anders Svensson brands Zlatan Ibrahimovic a "complete idiot"
 Sweden's forward and team captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Euro 2016 second leg play-off football match between Denmark and Sweden at Parken stadium in Copenhagen on November 17, 2015
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be honoured with statue in Stockholm
 Didier Deschamps of France reacts during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match between France and Germany at Maracana on July 4, 2014
Result: France come from behind to beat Sweden
