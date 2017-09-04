Goalkeeper David de Gea says that it is still "a dream" to play for Manchester United, despite frequent interest from Real Madrid.

Goalkeeper David de Gea has revealed that he is focusing on playing football for Manchester United, rather than contemplating his future.

De Gea is widely regarded to be one of the best stoppers in world football, while he has been continually linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

However, while De Gea has acknowledged the interest in his performances, the Spaniard has said that he is still fulfilling "a dream" by playing for the Premier League giants.

The 26-year-old told MUTV: "Of course, you feel really proud when people think this about you. It's really good, but I like to keep my focus, keep working hard and doing my best. To be fair, when you are really young, you don't think about the future too much, you just want to play with your friends.

"When you get older, you start to dream about being there, about being at a top team, so of course it's a dream to be at a team like Manchester United."

De Gea - who has two years remaining on his contract at United - has kept clean sheets in United's first three games in England's top flight this season.