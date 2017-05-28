Chris Smalling opens up on his latest injury-plagued campaign for Manchester United, admitting that he has lacked any real consistency over the past two years.

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has vowed to 'show Jose Mourinho what he can do' next season after putting his injury issues to one side.

The England international has again struggled with various niggles this term, twice being called out by Mourinho who questioned whether he was giving his all for the side.

Smalling is now looking to get a full pre-season programme under his belt with England and United, as he is determined to prove his full worth to his manager and show that he is capable of holding down a place in central defence.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to pre-season, staying injury free and showing the manager what I can do," The Sun quotes him as saying. "There have been ups and downs this season. I've had two injuries that have both been two months out so I've missed half of the season.

"It means I've not had that consistency that I've had over the last two seasons but it is nice to finish on a high with the Europa League. Hopefully I can go away with England and then in pre-season I can get a clean bill of health and have a season like the last couple.

"The previous seasons I've been able to stay fit and play 50-plus games. It is frustrating when you are missing months of the season at a time. But I'm hoping that I can start afresh in pre-season and do the job."

Smalling started 13 games for United in the Premier League during the 2016-17 season, while also appearing 18 times in cup competitions.